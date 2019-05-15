MoDOT still unsure when St. Louis-area bridge will reopen

ST. LOUIS (AP) — It remains unclear when the westbound lanes of a busy St. Louis-area bridge will reopen, days after an inspection found cracks in the structure.

The Missouri Department of Transportation shut down the westbound lanes of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge across the Mississippi River on Sunday. MoDOT officials said Wednesday that after lab test results are in, they'll determine if the bridge connecting south St. Louis County with Illinois will reopen or if westbound lanes will be routed onto the eastbound span.

The bridge carries traffic on Interstate 255.

Officials previously had hoped to have a date to reopen the westbound lanes by Wednesday. Inspection is ongoing and officials say other, smaller, cracks also have been found.

The shutdown has led to congestion on other bridges in the St. Louis area.