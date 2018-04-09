Mobile skate park named for Red Sox fan killed in 2004 opens

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) — Skateboarders in East Bridgewater have a new place to play thanks to the legacy of a town resident killed while celebrating the Boston Red Sox American League championship in 2004.

The Enterprise reports that the Victoria Snelgrove Memorial Skate Park made its debut Sunday on the town common.

The mobile skate park, which can be packed up and moved to different areas of town, was made possible with the help of a $25,000 grant from Snelgrove's parents.

The park can accommodate up to 40 people and has pads, helmets, skateboards and scooters available to borrow.

The 21-year-old Snelgrove, an Emerson College student, was struck by a pepper-pellet shot by police as fans packed the streets around Fenway Park to celebrate the Red Sox AL championship win over the New York Yankees.

___

Information from: The (Brockton, Mass.) Enterprise, http://www.enterprisenews.com