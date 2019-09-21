https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Moms-advocates-State-should-do-more-to-allow-14457822.php
Moms, advocates: State should do more to allow breastfeeding
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Advocates for breastfeeding say Alabama employers should do a better job of allowing the practice at work.
Al.com reports that at least 29 states have laws that protect breastfeeding and pumping breast milk at work — but Alabama is not among them.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Alabama has the third-lowest breastfeeding rate in the nation.
Gayle Whatley, a registered nurse and vice chairwoman of the Alabama Breastfeeding Committee, says that Alabama mothers tend to quit breast-feeding sooner than women elsewhere. She says that's happening because of the lack of knowledge and support from their employers.
Some Alabama mothers want to see that change.
