Monopoly maker Hasbro to cut plastic use in toy packaging

FILE- In this Nov. 9, 2018, file photo Operation made by Hasbro is displayed shelves in the expanded toy section at a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. Photo: David J. Phillip, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Hasbro is giving plastic packaging the boot.

The toy maker says all packaging for its new products will be mostly plastic free by the end of 2022. It plans to stop using plastic bags, elastic bands and the shrink wrap that's usually found around Monopoly, Scrabble and other board games.

But Hasbro's toys, such as Mr. Potato Head, will still be made with plastic. The company says it is testing materials to replace it, but says it's challenging to find an alternative that's still safe for kids and keeps toys looking the same as the plastic ones. Hasbro says it has a program where people can ship in their GI Joes or My Little Pony figurines to be recycled.

The company says it will begin cutting down on plastic packaging next year.