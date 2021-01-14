Montana House passes bill to permit campus concealed carry

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A bill that aims to expand the list of locations where concealed firearms are allowed with and without a permit passed a vote by the Republican-controlled Montana House Thursday, less than two weeks after the Montana Legislature began its session.

Republican lawmakers have prioritized the bill after the state elected its first Republican governor in 16 years in November. Similar gun bills have passed votes by the Republican-controlled Legislature in previous years, only to be vetoed by Democratic governors.