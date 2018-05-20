Montana Supreme Court: FWP did not violate ethics laws

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Supreme Court says Fish, Wildlife & Parks complied with ethics laws after a state-owned educational trailer was used by a private group during a political campaign.

The Helena Independent Record reports that Trap Free Montana Public Lands filed a complaint in 2014 alleging that FWP violated ethics laws when it allowed the Montana Trappers Association to use a trailer bearing the FWP logo.

A hearing officer with the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices ruled in favor of Trap Free, and FWP was fined $1,500. But a district court reversed the decision, saying the officer "improperly exercised legislative power constitutionally reserved to the Montana Legislature."

The Supreme Court upheld that ruling Tuesday, noting that FWP became aware of the trailer's potential political use and told the trappers association that such use was unauthorized.

___

Information from: Independent Record, http://www.helenair.com