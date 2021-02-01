Montana advances virus liability bill in step to nix masks

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana House lawmakers voted Monday to advance a bill that would protect businesses and health care providers from coronavirus-related lawsuits, moving quickly on a measure the state's Republican governor said was necessary to remove a statewide mask mandate put in place by his Democratic predecessor.

Gov. Greg Gianforte endorsed the bill last week during his State of the State address, saying it would allow businesses to safely open during the pandemic and move “away from impractical government mandates.” He has also said more vulnerable Montana residents would have to receive COVID-19 vaccines before he lifts the mask mandate.