Montana agency monitoring wolf activity in Cooke City

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife managers are monitoring a pack of wolves that's been seen around Cooke City in recent weeks.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks received reports of wolves roaming at night in the mountain town's streets.

FWP said in a news release that a domestic dog was killed by wolves two weeks ago, and that the wolves' behavior is concerning. The agency has no evidence suggesting the wolves are being baited.

Agency officials have placed cameras in and around Cooke City to gather information on how often the wolves are coming into town and how many of them there are.

Cooke City has a small number of permanent residents during the winter.

