Montana authorities relocate llama-killing black bear
Updated 3:04 pm, Friday, April 27, 2018
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — State wildlife managers have captured and relocated a black bear after it killed two llamas in northwest Montana.
The Missoulian reports the 6-year-old male bear was relocated Wednesday after authorities caught it on private property near Glacier National Park.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Dillon Tabish says the 184-pound (83-kilogram) bear did not have previous conflicts with livestock or human food.
Tabish says the large mammal is not believed to pose a risk to human safety.
Biologists released the bear at an undisclosed location inside the park.
