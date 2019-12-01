Montana federal farm subsidies for trade wars grow to $114M

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Data indicates federal subsidies distributed to Montana farmers to offset losses resulting from U.S. trade wars have increased to more than $114 million.

The Billings Gazette reports subsidies issued in October pushed the value of 2019 payments to about $92.4 million, while the state received about $22.1 million in 2018 subsidies.

The Market Facilitation Program payment data was compiled by advocacy organization Environmental Working Group.

The subsidies are intended to soften the financial impact on U.S. farmers due to trade conflicts with China, Europe, India, and Japan.

The Environmental Working Group ranks Montana 23rd in the nation for federal farm subsidies received.

Officials say wheat subsidies of $25.5 million were Montana’s largest category of federal relief.

The group says states receiving the most money are located in the Midwest.

