Montana lawmakers to consider later brewery hours

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana lawmakers are set to consider later closing times for breweries in the state.

Rep. Dave Fern, a Whitefish Democrat, has proposed letting breweries producing between 100 and 60,000 barrels serve alcohol until 10 p.m., pushing back the current 8 p.m. closing time for taprooms.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that the Montana Brewers Association believes the change will help breweries' bottom lines and the state's overall economy.

But opponents include the Montana Tavern Association, which fears the change will hurt other businesses. The tavern association also says the change would give breweries special treatment.

The House Business and Labor Committee is scheduled to discuss Fern's proposal on Tuesday.

