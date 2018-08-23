Montana lawmakers to take up new sexual harassment policy

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A panel of Montana lawmakers is taking up a new policy proposal meant to prevent sexual harassment or discrimination.

The Legislative Council will consider the proposal Thursday at its meeting in Lewistown. It's the culmination of a process that began in December amid accusations of sexual misconduct in other statehouses across the nation.

Earlier this month, a subcommittee gave initial approval to the policy that defines sexual harassment, calls for mandatory training, creates a process for investigating complaints and makes substantiated cases available to the public.

The male leaders of the House and Senate previously questioned the need for a new policy because no complaints have been filed.

If the council approves the policy, it still must pass a rules committee before it can be implemented for January's legislative session.