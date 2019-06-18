Montana legislators fail to overturn 3 more governor vetoes

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana lawmakers were unable to overturn any of Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock's vetoes of eight bills that had passed the legislature with more than a two-thirds majority.

The secretary of state's office released results of a mail-in vote on the final three bills on Tuesday. Lawmakers upheld vetoes of bills that addressed the proceeds of state consumer protection lawsuit settlements, the determination of property values and state agencies reporting financial assistance to tribal governments.

Bullock said the Department of Justice already has to transfer to the general fund excess proceeds from consumer protection activities.

He said a bill that would allow taxpayers to prevent appraisers from entering structures would prevent the state accurately determining its value and a bill to require state agencies to report financial assistance to tribal governments unfairly singled out tribes.