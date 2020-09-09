Montana mayor resigns after claims of bullying staff members

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Montana mayor resigned his post following allegations he mistreated staff members and interfered with city administration.

Bozeman Mayor Chris Mehl announced his resignation, which is effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“It’s been an honor to serve Bozeman for more than 10 years, and I thank the voters for that repeated opportunity,” Mehl said in a statement. “While I was working to be a proactive and prepared representative under the city charter, other commissioners do not see it that way.”

City commissioners condemned Mehl for behavior outlined in public documents alleging he bullied and harassed employees and interfered in the city’s daily business.

“Bozeman has many challenges before it, and I don’t want to disrupt critical work on behalf of the citizens," Mehl's statement said. "I have work to do myself. I also look forward to serving Bozeman in other ways.”

Mehl became mayor in January after two years as deputy mayor.