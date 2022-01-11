Montana psych hospital failed to properly investigate death

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Employees at Montana's state psychiatric hospital failed to properly investigate the death of a patient who was reportedly told to go back to her room "and stop being dramatic," after she told staff she was having trouble catching her breath, a federal report said.
Investigators with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also found the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs has inadequate staffing, resulting in a lack of patient supervision that led to 113 reported falls on one unit of the hospital from June 2021 through mid-September 2021.