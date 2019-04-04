Montana's budget bill is moving quickly through Legislature

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The state budget bill is moving quickly through the Montana Legislature thanks to a healthy revenue stream, though legislative leaders and the governor disagree about how much cash should be kept in reserve.

The bill that authorizes spending about $10.3 billion was endorsed by the Senate 27-22 on Thursday. It still needs a final Senate vote before it goes back to the House.

Senate Minority Leader Jon Sesso said the budget subcommittees did good work trying to be balanced and fair while also restoring some funding that was cut following the 2017 session due to decreased revenues.

Republicans support a $210 million ending fund balance while Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock would like to see a $300 million cushion, or access to that amount, including money in a budget stabilization fund.