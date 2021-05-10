Montana universities eye plan for students to carry guns

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — People could have concealed weapons on Montana's public college campuses if they have firearms training and keep the guns holstered or locked in their rooms, with an exception for self-defense, under a policy proposed by the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education.
Under the proposal, students, faculty and others would be allowed to carry on campus if they can certify they have a concealed firearm permit in Montana, a similar permit from another state or firearms safety training.