MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Congress has included a tribal water compact in its year-end legislation, one that sets up a nearly $2 billion trust to settle damage claims and refurbish the Flathead Indian Irrigation Project in Montana.

The Montana Water Rights Protection Act was attached on Monday to the roughly $1.4 trillion omnibus appropriations package that finalized a range of government spending and policy for the year, the Missoulian reported.