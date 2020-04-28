Montana woman dies after officers deploy stun gun,

A Butte woman has died after a law enforcement officer shocked her with a stun gun in response to her threatening officers with a knife, Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a report of an agitated woman who was yelling and damaging an apartment Sunday night. The woman threatened to hurt officers with the knife, but later put it down.

As an officer attempted to enter the apartment, she picked the knife up and came toward the officer, who deployed his stun gun, Lester told The Montana Standard.

The woman was taken to the hospital, still in an agitated state, but she later lost consciousness and efforts to revive her were unsuccessful, Lester said.

The woman's name was being withheld until family members could be notified. An autopsy was planned.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and the Butte-Silver Bow Coroner's Office are investigating.