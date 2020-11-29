More Nebraska prison employees test positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — More employees of the Nebraska prison system have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a statement Saturday night that four staff members had tested positive for COVID-19. Two of those work at the Omaha Correctional Center, one works at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution and one works at the department's central office.

The infected staff members are isolating themselves at home, and officials plan to notify anyone who had been in close contact with them so they can quarantine themselves.

The latest cases bring the number of Nebraska prison staffers infected since the pandemic began to 325. Of those, 228 have recovered.

The department also said Friday that 677 inmates have tested positive for the virus and four have died. Nearly half of the affected inmates — 312 of them — have recovered from the virus.