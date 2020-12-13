More US churches commit to racism-linked reparations DAVID CRARY, AP National Writer Dec. 13, 2020 Updated: Dec. 13, 2020 10:12 a.m.
1 of6 A plaque sits at the steps of St. James Episcopal Church, Friday Dec. 4, 2020, in New York's Upper East Side neighborhood, acknowledging the church's wealth created with slave labor. Bebeto Matthews/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Rev. Jim Bear Jacobs sits at Fort Snelling State Park, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, near Minneapolis, at a memorial site of what was a concentration camp where some 1,600 Dakota people were imprisoned in the aftermath of the 1862 U.S. - Dakota Conflict. Jacobs belongs to a Wisconsin-based Mohican tribe but was born in Minnesota and is well-versed in the grim chapters of its history regarding Native Americans. It is one of the historic sites in the Twin Cities area where he take social-justice groups on tours. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Rev. Brian C. Herron of Zion Baptist Church thrust his fist in the air as Clergy of color led a Silent Clergy March, June 2, 2020, to the George Floyd Memorial for prayers in Minneapolis. A Minnesota initiative seeks to address social justice concerns of African Americans and Native Americans in a unified way. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP) David Joles/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Rev. Jim Bear Jacobs stands at Fort Snelling State Park, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, near Minneapolis, next to wooden markers bearing names of Native Americans who were part of some 1,600 Dakota people who were imprisoned in the aftermath of the 1862 U.S. - Dakota Conflict. Jacobs belongs to a Wisconsin-based Mohican tribe but was born in Minnesota and is well-versed in the grim chapters of its history regarding Native Americans. It is one of the historic sites in the Twin Cities area where he take social-justice groups on tours. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 A plaque stands in Fort Snelling State Park Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, near Minneapolis, at a memorial at the site of what was a concentration camp where some 1,600 Dakota people were imprisoned in the aftermath of the 1862 U.S. - Dakota Conflict. Jacobs belongs to a Wisconsin-based Mohican tribe but was born in Minnesota and is well-versed in the grim chapters of its history regarding Native Americans. It is one of the historic sites in the Twin Cities area where he take social-justice groups on tours. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 A plaque sits at the steps of St. James Episcopal Church, Friday Dec. 4, 2020, in New York's Upper East Side neighborhood, acknowledging the church's wealth created with slave labor. Bebeto Matthews/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — The Episcopal Diocese of Texas acknowledges that its first bishop in 1859 was a slaveholder. An Episcopal church erects a plaque noting the building's creation in New York City in 1810 was made possible by wealth resulting from slavery.
And the Minnesota Council of Churches cites a host of injustices, from mid-19th century atrocities against Native Americans to police killings of Black people, in launching a first-of-its kind “truth and reparations” initiative engaging its 25 member denominations.