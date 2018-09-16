More West Nile virus cases reported in Nebraska this year

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Health officials say more cases of the West Nile virus are being found in Nebraska this year, especially on the eastern end of the state.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says 79 West Nile cases have been reported in the state and 42 of those were the more serious version of the virus.

Last year, there were 68 cases of West Nile in the state.

The virus is spread by mosquitoes. Most people who test positive will either have no symptoms but some cases can be severe.

The risk of West Nile will gradually decrease this fall, but the threat will linger until the first hard frost of the season.

So health officials recommend taking precautions such as wearing mosquito repellent and long-sleeved clothing when outside.