More patients hospitalized amid Legionnaires' outbreak

GROVE CITY, Ohio (AP) — Health officials in Ohio say 10 people now have been diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease amid an outbreak at a recently opened hospital near Columbus.

Franklin County's health department says that's up from seven who have been hospitalized, including one patient who died Sunday.

Mount Carmel Health System says the hospital is working with state and county health officials to identify the source of the bacteria at Mount Carmel Grove City.

State health officials say the first patient diagnosed with Legionnaires' was admitted to the hospital on April 29, the day after it opened.

People are infected with the severe form of pneumonia by inhaling airborne water droplets containing the Legionella bacterium.