More than 120 groups push to lift broad nuclear subsidies

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Some 130 environmental groups are taking aim at New York's nuclear subsidies.

The coalition, led by the Alliance for a Green Economy, wrote to Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday urging him to overhaul the subsidies so New Yorkers who would prefer cleaner forms of energy can opt out. Groups including Earthjustice, the Sierra Club and Food and Water Watch signed on to the letter.

Under a two-year-old policy, New York utility customers pay extra each month to support aging upstate nuclear plants. The subsidy could raise as much as $7.6 billion over several years.

Critics say consumers shouldn't have to support a hazardous industry when cleaner sources of power exist.

State officials say the subsidies will prevent nuclear facilities from being replaced by plants that run on fossil fuels.