More than 20 teens injured in Utah treatment facility riot

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is sending state officials to check on foster children at a Utah facility following a riot during which more than 20 teenagers were injured.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Monday that one Oregon youth was injured Sunday at Red Rock Canyon School in St. George, Utah.

An official says no Oregon youth were directly involved in the altercation in the city 302 miles (486 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City, although one was treated for a shoulder issue and returned to the program.

The psychiatric residential treatment center houses 24 Oregon foster children.

The program is run by Sequel Youth and Family Services, a for-profit company that operates children's treatment facilities nationwide.

Officials say more than 80 Oregon foster children were housed at out-of-state programs as of last week.

