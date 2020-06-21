More than 3,800 new Texas coronavirus cases, 17 more deaths

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Health officials in Texas on Sunday reported more than 3,800 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 17 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

There are at least 111,601 cases on Sunday and 2,182 deaths, an increase of 3,866 from the 107,735 cases reported Saturday, and 2,182 deaths compared to 2,165 reported a day earlier.

The actual number of people who have contracted the virus that is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected and not feel sick.

Health officials reported 68,499 people have recovered from the virus and that there are 40,920 active cases with 3,409 people hospitalized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.