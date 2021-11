FAIRFIELD — More than 80 animals, including ducks, geese and turkeys, were rescued from a home on Churchill Street by police on Saturday.

Fairfield Police announced that just after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, they were notified of a possible animal cruelty situation.

The report was made by members of the Fairfield Fire Department, who were assisting the resident of that home following a medical emergency. That resident was transported to a hospital for further treatment.

When officers arrived on scene, they entered the home and “found its interior to be in a state of squalor” with animal waste throughout the building. Police said they located more than 80 animals inside the home.

Police said that based on these conditions, they believe it to be a hoarding situation.

Fairfield Animal Control was immediately called to the scene, along with animal control units from Westport, Bridgeport and Trumbull.

The animals inside the home included cats, chickens, geese, turkeys and ducks. All of the animals were removed from the home and brought to nearby animal shelters for evaluation.

Fairfield police said an animal cruelty investigation is still ongoing.