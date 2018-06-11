Mormon motorcycle club holds national rally in southern Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — A Mormon motorcycle club is currently holding its biennial gathering in southern Utah where about 125 members from across the country are riding together through scenic parts of the region.

The Spectrum reports the Temple Riders are celebrating the club's 30th anniversary through Wednesday with the "Color Country 'n' Spires" rally.

Bart Howell, the national director of the Temple Riders Association, says a highlight of the rally, which began Friday, is when the group stops at Bryce Canyon National Park and takes part in community-based service projects and regular park duties.

The group rode through the area Saturday and has another organized ride scheduled for Tuesday.

The riders plan to break up into smaller groups to keep from imposing on drivers along the route.

