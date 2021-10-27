Moroccans protest mass vaccination rules; some skirmishes TARIK EL-BARAKAH, Associated Press Oct. 27, 2021 Updated: Oct. 27, 2021 4:46 p.m.
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Demonstrators took to the streets in cities around Morocco on Wednesday, some clashing with police as they denounced the country’s decision to require coronavirus vaccination passes to be allowed to work and enter public venues.
The decision came into effect Oct. 21 and stipulates that Moroccans must provide proof of vaccination in order to enter their workplaces. In a statement, the government has said employers have “direct legal responsibility” to enforce the decision.
