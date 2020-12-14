Morocco's police disperse protest against ties with Israel Dec. 14, 2020 Updated: Dec. 14, 2020 4:25 p.m.
1 of5 Security forces stand guard to prevent a protest against the normalization deal between Morocco and Israel, in Rabat, Morocco, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Moroccan authorities on Monday dispersed a group of pro-Palestine activists who attempted to stage a protest outside Parliament building in the capital Rabat to denounce the kingdom’s recent normalization of relations with Israel. Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Show More Show Less
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Moroccan authorities on Monday dispersed a group of activists who tried to hold a protest outside the parliament building in the capital to denounce the country's recent decision to establish diplomatic relations with Israel.
Dozens of police officers in riot gear were mobilized to push protesters away from parliament in Rabat. Demonstrators wanted to show solidarity with Palestinians and reject the normalization of ties between Rabat and Tel Aviv.