CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A direct mortgage lender will expand its Charlotte operations by adding 500 jobs over the next five years and investing about $5.8 million into its operations hub.

Intercontinental Capital Group, a privately held company headquartered in New York, plans to begin hiring for the jobs next year, according to a Tuesday news release from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s office. It currently has 179 employees at its Charlotte office.