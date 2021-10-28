Moscow starts nonworking period as infections, deaths soar VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press Oct. 28, 2021 Updated: Oct. 28, 2021 5:06 a.m.
MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian capital on Thursday started a nonworking period intended to stem contagion as daily infections and deaths from COVID-19 surged to all-time highs.
The government coronavirus task force reported 1,159 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily tally since the pandemic began. It has brought the country’s official coronavirus death toll to 235,057, by far the highest in Europe.
