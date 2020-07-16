Mosquito with West Nile virus found in Newington

NEWINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A mosquito infected with the West Nile virus has been found in Newington, the first sign of the virus in Connecticut this season.

The insect was trapped on July 8, according to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, which is responsible for trapping, identifying, and testing mosquitoes for West Nile and other viruses.

The positive test is the first among 60,366 mosquitoes tested so far this summer.

Scientists have discovered another virus, the Jamestown Canyon virus, in five mosquitoes that were trapped in June in North Stonington, Waterford and Westport.

The disease associated with the Jamestown Canyon virus usually causes mild symptoms such as fever, headache, and fatigue, but on rare occasions can lead to encephalitis.

The disease caused by West Nile has similar symptoms, with about one in 150 infected people developing a serious, sometimes fatal, illness, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Scientist say they usually see the West Nile virus begin to appear in Connecticut mosquitoes in July and the more serious Eastern Equine Encephalitis in August.

Last year, three state residents died after contracting Eastern Equine Encephalitis.