Mosquitoes with West Nile virus found in Moab

MOAB, Utah (AP) — Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been spotted in the eastern Utah city of Moab.

The Deseret News reports officials detected the virus on July 2 in the Scott M. Matheson Wetlands Preserve. City officials received test results confirming the virus on Thursday.

Moab is the first city in Utah to report infected mosquitoes this year. According to the Utah Health Department 11 residents contracted the virus in 2018 and one person died. Symptoms can include headaches, joint pains, high fever and tremors.

Officials from the state health department said the wet spring Utah experienced this year has created more standing water habitats for mosquitoes. This increases the likelihood of species that can transmit West Nile virus coming to Utah.

