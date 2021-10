HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — More than 99% of affected Connecticut state employees are complying with an executive order requiring COVID-19 vaccinations and testing, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday.

Out of the 32,000 workers at executive branch agencies, 28 probationary employees who failed to comply have been dismissed and 20 more veteran staff members have been placed on unpaid leave so far. Those veteran workers have up to 45 days to comply with the order or face termination.