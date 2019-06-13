Most Guam female senators ignore query about abortion views

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — A majority of female senators on Guam did not respond to a newspaper's questions about their positions regarding abortion.

Pacific Daily News reported Wednesday that by the end of the day only three of 10 female lawmakers responded to questions put to them by the newspaper Tuesday.

Guam law allows abortions up to 13 weeks, but there has not been a physician who offers the procedure on the island since last year.

Only Guam Senators Régine Biscoe Lee and Amanda Shelton, both Democrats, and Republican Louise Muna, provided responses.

A prayer rally is scheduled Friday to protest Democratic Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's plans to find a doctor willing to provide abortions on the island.

The Archdiocese of Agana has urged Guam Catholics to "respect life from conception to natural death."