Most populous Texas county defies governor with mask mandate JUAN A. LOZANO, Associated Press Aug. 12, 2021 Updated: Aug. 12, 2021 7:43 p.m.
1 of6 Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) Director for Health Services Alonso Guerrero (RN) holds up his face mask as he stresses the urgency to mandate the use of face mask before the start of the new school year at all BISD schools during a BISD board of trustees special called board meeting Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Brownsville, Texas. COVID-19 positive cases are spiking in Texas. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP) Miguel Roberts/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) Superintendent René Gutiérrez discusses the approval and necessity for the school board to make local decisions on health and safety for their students and employees before the start of the new school year at all BISD schools during a BISD board of trustees special called board meeting Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Brownsville, Texas. COVID-19 positive cases continue to spike in Texas. The BISD board of trustees also approved legal counsel against Texas Governor Greg Abbott's school mask ban. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP) Miguel Roberts/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) Superintendent René Gutiérrez discusses the approval and necessity for the school board to make local decisions on health and safety for their students and employees before the start of the new school year at all BISD schools during a BISD board of trustees special called board meeting Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Brownsville, Texas. COVID-19 positive cases continue to spike in Texas. The BISD board of trustees also approved legal counsel against Texas Governor Greg Abbott's school mask ban. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP) Miguel Roberts/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) board of trustees discuss the approval and necessity for the school board to make local decisions on health and safety for their students and employees before the start of the new school year at all BISD schools during a BISD board of trustees special called board meeting Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Brownsville, Texas. COVID-19 positive cases continue to spike in Texas. The BISD board of trustees also approved legal counsel against Texas Governor Greg Abbott's school mask ban. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP) Miguel Roberts/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas’ most populous county on Thursday joined the legal battle by local officials seeking to override Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates and institute protections against COVID-19 as hospitals around the state continue to swell with patients sickened by the virus.
Harris County, where Houston is located, first filed a lawsuit against Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates by any state, county or local government entity. A few hours later on Thursday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced the county health authority had issued an order requiring that people must wear masks when inside any public school, non-religious private school or licensed child care center in the county.