ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Mesquite man has been arrested in connection with the death girlfriend’s 5-month-old daughter last month, according to Doña Ana County Sheriff’s officials.

They said 23-year-old Israel Ramirez is facing one count of intentional child abuse resulting in the death of a child under 12 and one count of intentional child abuse resulting in great bodily harm of a child under 12.