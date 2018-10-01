Mother gets probation in adult son's wiper fluid death

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan mother has received two years' probation after failing to seek timely medical treatment for her disabled adult son who died from drinking windshield wiper fluid.

The Ann Arbor News reports Monday that a judge last week also ordered 45-year-old Paulette Redding to perform 50 hours of community service.

Court records show that in 2015 Redding found an open bottle of washer fluid and a puddle near her son in her Sylvan Township home, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Detroit. Her son, who had cerebral palsy, became unresponsive and was taken the following day to a hospital. He died several days later.

Redding pleaded no contest in August to third-degree child abuse. A no-contest plea isn't an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing.