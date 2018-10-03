Mother of autistic teen says bus drivers need more training

GRAY, Maine (AP) — The Maine mother of an autistic teen who was allegedly hit by a bus driver says more training is needed.

Melissa Seavey tells WCSH-TV her 19-year-old son Bradley was deeply affected by the August incident that was reported by a school aide. Surveillance video captured the driver hitting the teen on the head.

Seavey says her son likes to spin things as a coping mechanism, and that the driver was angered when he didn't heed his warning to buckle up.

Another parent in MSAD 15 says duct tape was used to restrain her son when on the bus.

Superintendent Craig King said in a statement that any unsafe behavior should be reported.

The driver has been fired. He faces a charge of assault and is due in court next month.

