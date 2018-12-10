Mother, son identified as victims of LA-area wildfire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have identified an 82-year-old woman and her 57-year-old son found dead inside a burned car during last month's destructive wildfire in Southern California.

Los Angeles County coroner's spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani says Monday that Shoushan Baklayan and Anthony Noubar Baklayan were discovered Nov. 9 in Malibu, after flames swept through canyon neighborhoods.

An autopsy determined Anthony Baklayan died from burns. His death is ruled accidental.

Shoushan Baklayan's cause of death remains under investigation.

The Woolsey fire, which broke out Nov. 8, destroyed 1,500 structures in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and left three people dead.

Officials haven't yet identified the third victim.