Motive remains unclear in police officer's fatal shooting

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine why the suspect in the killing of a law enforcement officer was trying to force his way into a high school basketball game the night the officer was killed, New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said Monday.
The suspect had struck a worker in the face after refusing to comply with entry requirements at the Friday night game, which included handing over tickets and submitting to a “COVID protocol” that included a temperature check, Ferguson said. He said it's unclear whether the suspect was refusing to don a mask.