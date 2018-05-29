Motorcycle rider killed in collision with car

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police say a 31-year-old woman has died when the motorcycle she was riding on collided with a car in Massachusetts.

MassLive.com reports the crash happened around 10:25 a.m. Tuesday near the Interstate 290 westbound on-ramp in Worcester.

Police say a 79-year-old driver was turning left to enter the highway when the motorcycle crashed into the passenger side front door.

Several people tried to help the female motorcycle rider before she was taken to a hospital where she later died. Police have not released her name.

Police say no citations have been issued yet, but their investigation is ongoing.

___

