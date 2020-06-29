Motorcyclist fleeing Reno police crashes, dies

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno police say a speeding motorcyclist who fled a traffic stop early Monday later crashed and died.

Police say an officer spotted the cyclist driving recklessly on West 4th Street west of downtown and tried to top him but he quickly fled the area Monday morning.

The officer later found the motorcyclist, who had lost control and crashed, near Caughlin Parkway and Kensington Way.

Medical personnel tried to revive him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Any investigation is continuing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Reno Police Department at 775-334-2188, or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.