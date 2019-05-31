Mountain lion confirmed in attack on California boy

SAN DIEGO (AP) — California wildlife authorities say DNA tests confirm that a mountain lion killed in a San Diego County nature preserve this week is the animal that injured a 4-year-old boy hours earlier.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife says Friday a mountain lion genetic profile obtained from samples collected from the boy is identical to the profile of the lion killed by officers.

The victim was in a group of 11 adults and children when he was attacked Monday afternoon on a trail in Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve. His injuries were described as head wounds that were not life-threatening.

Wildlife officers who responded found mountain lion tracks at the scene. That evening they were approached by a mountain lion that appeared unafraid of humans, which is not normal behavior.