Movie on Alabama lawyer Bryan Stevenson films in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A Hollywood film is beginning production on a memoir chronicling Montgomery attorney and Equal Justice Initiative co-founder Bryan Stevenson.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that some of movie is being filmed in Montgomery.

Stevenson defended fought for equal justice in the legal system.

The newspaper reports that the movie will follow his defense of Walter McMillian, who was on death row for six years, convicted on the false testimony of a criminal. It features Michael B. Jordan as Stevenson and Jamie Foxx as McMillian.

