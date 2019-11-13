https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Multi-vehicle-crash-sends-SUV-into-home-s-porch-14831007.php
Multi-vehicle crash sends SUV into home's porch
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — It was a scary morning for a homeowner in New Jersey when police say a car hit six parked vehicles and sent an SUV into a home's porch.
The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday in Hamilton Township.
Homeowner Russ Starr tells WPVI-TV he heard a boom and felt the house shake as the SUV slammed into the porch.
Police say there were four people inside the car and one person sustained a leg injury.
A building inspector will assess the damage to the home.
There is no word whether the driver has been ticketed.
