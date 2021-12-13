Murdaugh blamed some problems on addiction; bond set at $7M

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Speaking publicly for the first time in months, the prominent South Carolina attorney accused of a slew of mostly financial crimes after his wife and son were found shot dead outside their home, blamed some of his problems on a 20-year-long opiate addiction shortly before a judge set bond at $7 million Monday.
The entire $7 million must be posted for Alex Murdaugh to go on house arrest with electronic monitoring, get counseling and be randomly drug tested, said Circuit Judge Alison Renee Lee in the virtual hearing.