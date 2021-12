EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — The prison sentence for a man convicted of murder was reduced by more than seven years Thursday, following a recent Washington state Supreme Court decision.

A jury in 2019 found Matthew McGowan guilty of first-degree murder for tying Michael Boone to a tree and leaving him to die in the cold at a secluded homeless camp in Everett. He was sentenced to 45 years, the Everett Herald reported.