Murphy attends rally, vigil for first time over the weekend

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Saying he was marching for justice, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy for the first time attended a rally and a vigil over the weekend as part of the worldwide police brutality protests.

The rallies came as the state continued emerging from Murphy's stay-home order in March that aimed to help contain the coronavirus pandemic. In many cases, the protests have exceeded the 25-person limit on gatherings.

But Murphy, a Democrat, said injustices stemming from slavery and racism warrant such rallies. He has said people should be careful and still wear a mask while protesting.

On Sunday, Murphy attended a march in Hillside, carrying a banner that said “Hillside Strong March to End Racism, Police Brutality & Embrace Diversity."

He also attended a vigil organized by Westfield High School junior Nala Angella Scott, who invited him in writing.

“I’m in awe of Nala’s courage — the same courage we’re seeing from young people across our nation," he said in a tweet. “But I’m angry and devastated that we live in a nation where they have to protest for their right to live. We cannot accept this as normal. We must do better."

The rallies, which started first in the United States and spread around the world, followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.